Anupamaa, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj fires Kavya from his company on the first day

Today, Anupama asks Nandini to serve breakfast to everyone and also tells her to take special care of Leela as she will not come out of her room. Nandini assures Anupama that she will finish all the work. As Anupama was about to leave for the office, Kavya jumps in and says she'll join her too as it is her first day at their office. Anupama decides to go with Kavya as they will work in the same office from now on. Nandini prays to God for Anupama’s success and decides to talk to Samar about all the things that happened in the past.

On the other hand, Kavya presents her idea in front of Anuj and Anupama. Anuj waits for Anupama’s presentation and finds it more appealing. Anuj approves Anupama’s idea and tells his team to work on it. Kavya feels insulted as Anupama's idea gains more attention. Anupama consoles Kavya and tells her that Anuj will never reject any idea which will work for the benefit of the company.

Furthermore, Kavya accuses Anuj of humiliating her to satisfy Anupama’s ego. Anuj fires Kavya from his company as she tries to raise questions about his and Anupama’s relationship at the office. Kavya tells Anuj that Anupama will surely destroy his company in a few years. Anupama stands stunned while Anuj believes that Kavya will create more drama as she leaves. Kavya then goes to Vanraj and cries in front of him. Anupama ignores the negatives and concludes that she will never mix her personal and professional life. Anuj feels proud of Anupama and tells her about their upcoming site visits on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

