Anupamaa, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Vanraj talks to Anupama

In today’s episode, Vanraj comes and asks Anupama if she remembers the first time they both had come to the temple. She asks him to forget the past and move on. He reminds her how they would come with their children when they were born and also after buying their first scooter. She tells she remembers and walks off. He stops her and asks her to listen to him. She tells she’s going to marry Anuj soon, so he should stop interfering all the time.

He asks her if she should take permission from Anuj to take her to the hotel to have breakfast. She says their relationship is of equality, so permission isn’t exactly required. He asks her what’s stopping her then. She agrees of having breakfast with him thinking for the sake of Bapuji and kids. Bapuji questions Baa why did Vanraj go to talk to Anupama. Baa asks him what’s his problem. On the other hand, Vanraj recalls their meeting in the same hotel many years ago. Anupama tells him to move ahead from the past and asks him why he keeps coming as an obstacle. He tells her that he tried to stop her before but she didn’t. She tells him that she came to talk to him as their kids’ mother and asks him to get to the point.

Kavya gets to know that Anupama and Vanraj are together and gets angry. Rakhi manipulates Kavya against Vanraj and Anupama. Anuj sees Anupama and Vanraj together and thinks maybe they’re talking about something important. Vanraj yells at Anupama and tells she won’t lead a happy life after her marriage and tells men will always change and even Anuj will change after marriage. He tells he can’t see her move on.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

