Anupamaa, 25th August 2022, Written Update: Barkha and Ankush are asked to leave

In today’s episode, Baa asks Anupama to keep taking the evil eyes off of Anuj. Bapuji tells that he’s got a chance to a new life. Anuj tells that this was only possible because of Vanraj. Vanraj tells that anyone would’ve done the same. Anuj tells not everyone as his own family betrayed him and tells that even though he has fought with him, he helped him. Vanraj says Anuj would’ve done the same. Ankush tells Barkha that her plans backfired on them and asks now what will she conspire. She asks him why’s he backing off now, as even he supported her.

Rakhi taunts Barkha and Baa tells that Barkha and Rakhi are the same. GK tells he will go and get sweets. Anu tells Vanraj that he looks nice when he’s not angry. Anuj asks him to control his temper as they’ve gotten new lives. Vanraj tells Barkha and Ankush that he was right about them and tells that nothing will break Anupama so they should leave before they’re kicked out. He tells them that they are nothing like the true Kapadias. Anupama takes Anuj to their room and asks him not to talk about what happened. The next day, Anuj, Anupama and Anu have breakfast together. Barkha and Ankush come and Anu leaves.

Anuj tells them that he doesn’t want to hear anything and asks them to leave. The doctor arrives and checks Anuj. Anupama goes to drop the doctor outside and he tells her that Anuj should not take any stress. Samar tells Vanraj that he’s proud of him and they both hug while getting emotional. Barkha and Ankush ask Anupama to let them stay until they find another house. She tells that she won’t go against Anuj’s decision and tells they don’t deserve another chance, so they should leave.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 24th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj regains consciousness