Anupamaa, 25th June 2022, Written Update: Rakhi plans Kinjal’s baby shower

In today’s episode, Anupama asks Bapuji to stop mopping and goes and starts mopping and spoils Rakhi’s sandals by putting the mop on her leg. Rakhi says that she’s ruining her sandals. Anupama asks her why did she wear it in when she knows sandals aren’t allowed inside the house and turns apologises to Kinjal for ruining her mother’s sandal. Kinjal tells it’s fine. Rakhi asks if she doesn’t feel anything that her mother’s sandals are getting ruined. Kinjal tells she shouldn’t have worn sandals and come inside the house.

Rakhi announces that she came to invite everyone to Kinjal’s baby shower at her place. Baa asks why will it happen in her place. Rakhi asks if she wants to do it Anupama’s house. Baa tells no as the ritual will happen in their house. Anupama asks Rakhi when is this. She replies that tomorrow at 12 is a good muhurat. Baa and Rakhi argue about the venue. Anupama tells that Kinjal belongs to both houses so the function can happen in the Shahs’ house according to Rakhi’s time. Both of them agree. Anupama asks how will they do everything on such a short notice. Rakhi tells that she has hired an event planner.

Baa tells them they can handle it themselves and Anuj tells they’ll make Kinjal’s ritual a good one. Rakhi taunts the Shahs asking who will take care of the expenses as Vanraj doesn’t even have a job. Samar comes and tells that Vanraj has always taken care of the house. Rakhi tells she’ll invite the other Kapadias also. Baa tells no and recalls their humiliation by Barkha. Anupama goes and asks Baa to invite them as Anuj might feel bad. Baa asks her if she forgot how they insulted them. She tells that they need to move on from that. Baa tells she won’t even call her also and Anupama tells her it’s her right, she’ll come no matter what.

