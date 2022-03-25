Anupamaa, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Anupama announces her marriage with Anuj

In today’s episode, Anupama recalls Anuj’s encouraging words and starts dancing again. Anuj comes there and Anupama gets happy seeing him and Vanraj gets angry. She screams his name and tells she’s been wanting to tell this but she couldn’t tell it earlier and informs everyone that she will be marrying Anuj. He gets happy and goes to the stage. She says yes to him and he holds her hand and everyone claps.

Baa, Vanraj, Rakhi and Kavya walk out. Anupama remembers their taunts and Bapuji, Kinjal, Samar, Dolly and GK get happy. Dolly asks them to go and spend some time, so they walk away holding each other’s hands. Anuj asks Anupama to propose to him. She kneels down and holds her pallu and tells him that his Anupama wants to marry him. Anuj becomes happy and holds her pallu and says yes and they both hug each other. She asks him where was he as he didn’t even pick up her call. He tells he was just in a meeting and recalls jumping out of the car during the accident.

She informs him about how Baa kept saying grandmothers can’t marry and tells him that no matter what, she will marry him. He becomes happy and holds her hand. She apologises for ignoring him and he tells it’s fine. She tells she doesn’t deserve his love as it’s too pure and tells they should make a temple of him and tells she’ll be his Meera. He smiles and then informs her that he has a meeting at Udaipur.

