Anupamaa, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Kavya to divorce Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anuj and Anupama have dinner and her that they’re having their wedding menu only. She tells they can’t waste the food. He agrees and eats. She informs him that GK slept without having dinner as he was tired but he drank milk. After dinner, Anupama offers her pallu for him to clean his mouth and he tells her that he likes it when she spoils him like this. She gets up and he holds her pallu and she gets shy. She goes to the kitchen and he helps her wash the utensils.

He takes her to the bedroom by carrying her. The next day, Bapuji does pooja and Vanraj and Baa come home. Pakhi asks how is Baa’s mother. Vanraj tells she’s doing better but Jignesh is staying with her to take care of her. Baa looks at Kavya using the phone and wonders what’s she doing. She realises she’s talking to Anirudh and yells at her. Everyone comes and asks what happened. Anuj wakes up and sees Anupama getting ready and smiles. She fixes his glasses and he gets happy.

Kavya tells Baa that she wasn’t hiding and speaking and tells that she’ll invite Anirudh to the house. Vanraj yells at her. She tells him that he realised now how it feels to sideline their partner. He asks her what she needs. Anupama does tulsi pooja and Anuj and GK join her. Kavya gives Vanraj the divorce papers and everyone gets shocked. She tells that she wants him to sign the papers on mutual consent and she will talk to Anirudh whenever she wants and leaves. Baa yells at her.

