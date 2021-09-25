Anupamaa, 25th September 2021, Written Update: Anupama's first flight journey

In today's episode, Anupama prays to God and asks Bapuji and Baa for their blessings. Anupama receives Vanraj's best wishes. Have fun with Anuj, Kavya says. Anupama firmly declares, "I will," and exits the house. Samar and Kinjal tell her what she should do. She implies that she is their mother. Kinjal claims this is why she is so valuable to them. Anupama gets into the auto and drives to the airport.

GK drives the car to the airport to drop Anuj. Baa criticises Anupama on the other side and Bapuji confronts her. Anuj's vehicle breaks down. He becomes nervous because he believes Anupama will arrive on time and he will be late. Anupama in the auto is excited about her first journey on a plane. Anuj then rushes while Anupama notices him and gives him a lift.

The neighbour and Baa argue when she claims that her daughter spotted Anupama with someone at the airport. Bapuji comes to a halt. Samar notifies Anupama's family that she checked into the airport but tripped and collapsed. Family members get anxious. Mamaji claims it's a joke. Samar inquires as to if they know what Anupama checked after getting up. Vanraj comments that she must have double-checked her sandals. Anupama and Anuj get on the plane. Anuj directs her to her seat. She claims Kinjal informed her that front-row tickets are expensive. According to Anuj, business class is somewhat more expensive than economy class. She warns him not to squander money excessively.

Samar and Bapuji are talking about Vanraj. Bapuji informs him about the nature of mankind. Back on the plane, Anuj shows Anupama how to adjust her seat belt and asks the air hostess for assistance. Another passenger laughs at Anupama but becomes terrified when he sees Anuj. People, according to Anupama, hold high regard for him. Kavya questions Vanraj about why, despite having broken up with Anupama, he is still tied to her; what is it between them that their connection isn't completely dissolved?

