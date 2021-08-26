Anupamaa, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Rakshabandhan with the Shahs

Today, Anupama tells her family to start the rakshabandhan rituals. Meanwhile, Hasmukh gets back from Surat. The Shah family celebrates Rakshabandhan, and Leela tells Kavya to tie rakhi to Lord Krishna as he will protect her throughout. Leela tells everyone to have food as everyone head for the dinner Kinjal stops and says that she wants to tie rakhi to Anupama for protecting all the family members in every difficult situation. Anupama gets emotional. After Kinjal ties a rakhi to Anupama, Hasmukh feels blessed to have a daughter like Anupama. Meanwhile, Rakhi’s surprise visit scares Anupama as she might reveal the truth in front of the family. Leela asks Rakhi about her visit on which the latter says that she is very happy and wanted to see Kinjal. Anupama feels uncomfortable in Rakhi’s presence.

Leela asks Rakhi the reason behind her happiness; the latter says that she has cracked a big deal last night. After a while, Vanraj meets Anupama and tells her that he has learned from where has she arranged the money. Anupama gets nervous after listening to Vanraj. Further, Vanraj shows his displeasure towards Anupama for seeking help from Devika. Anupama feels relieved as Vanraj knows nothing about Rakhi helping Anupama to repay the loan. At the same time, Anupama thinks about Vanraj’s reaction when he learns the truth. Later, Anupama spots Kavya with Rakhi talking to each other. Anupama gets tensed as Rakhi might tell Kavya about the deal.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

