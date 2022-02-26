Anupamaa, 26 February 2022, Written Update: Anupama confronts Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anupama asks Vanraj why isn’t he happy with whatever he has that he needs to ruin their happiness. She tells him he isn’t great just because he sits on the seat because the value of the person defines the value of the seat. She tells Anuj’s value will not decrease whether he’s in the company or out. She tells they left the company for Malvika but that doesn’t mean she will hesitate to stop him as he hasn’t seen what she can do.

Vanraj tells the security to throw her out. They tell they won’t touch her as she’s Anuj’s Anupama. Anupama asks him if he heard that properly and warns him and leaves. She finds Anuj standing down and asks what’s he doing here. He tells her he came for her and they both leave. Malvika looks at them and wonders what to do. The Shahs decorate their house. Jignesh comes home and everyone is happy. Kinjal tells Bapuji is giving 45 gifts to Anupama. Baa taunts him for spending so much. Bapuji says they haven’t celebrated her birthday before. Kavya tells Bapuji can spend how much ever he wants as they’ll become rich soon. Jignesh and Bapuji tell Anupama’s birthday will be memorable.

Anuj buys a diamond ring and thanks GK and Devika for suggesting him to do so. Malvika comes and hugs him. Anuj asks her to meet Anupama. Malvika tells she can’t face Anupama as she took a great step for her. Anuj says it’s fine and Malvika tells it’s not as she’s feeling ashamed of herself. Anuj tells he doesn’t care about whatever happened but only cares about what she thinks. Malvika promises to do right by him. Anupama thinks about Anuj’s proposal.

