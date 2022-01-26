Anupamaa, 26 January 2022, Written Update: Kavya to work with Vanraj

In today’s episode, Malvika tries to scare Vanraj in the office but he doesn’t react. Vanraj apologises to her for spoiling the festive mood because of Kavya. Malvika says she understands. Vanraj tells her she’s the only one who understands him as everyone else thinks he’s the villain. He tells he has done some mistakes in the past, but now he’s tired of justifying himself. Malvika changes the topic to cheer him up and says he looks thin, but she can’t pick him up as he’s heavy.

Anupama asks Nandini why didn’t she leave yet and asks Kavya why did she return and do all the drama. She tells them to fight for their self-respect. Anupama takes Kavya to the office and Vanraj yells at Anupama for bringing her. Anuj asks him to calm down. Anupama says that Kavya will work there and help them with their new project. She tells Vanraj that Kavya also deserves a second chance like him. Anuj and Malvika agree. Kavya thanks Anuj, Anupama and Mavika for supporting her and tells them that she won’t disappoint them. Vanraj thinks Anupama did this to keep him away from Malvika, while Anupama thinks she did this to change Vanraj’s behaviour.

Nandini wonders what to do and goes and hugs Samar and tells him that she can’t live without him. Samar tells that they both have a lot of ego, so they should think again before getting back together. Anuj tells Anupama they should be careful of Vanraj. Baa wonders what will happen if they both work together. Vanraj and Kavya come home silently and Baa thinks things might go wrong.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

