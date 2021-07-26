Anupamaa, 26 July 2021, Written Update: Anupama saves Vanraj again

Today, we see that Anupama ignores Kavya, Vanraj, and even Pakhi. She welcomes Baa and Bapuji when they walk into the living room. Later, Mamaji tells Baa that he is going to the cafe to arrange and clean the tables. Bapuji tells him to remember his task. Mamaji replies saying that he has written it down in his diary. While leaving, Samar reminds Mamaji about the keys. Baa is happy for Mamaji as it's the first time he wasn't feeling worthless and also enquires about Kinjal. Toshu informs that she wanted to come last night but Rakhi asked her to wait as there is peace.

Later, Anupama says that she will not go to the cafe. Vanraj asks her if she is still angry. Anupama tells him that she has her class and many household chores she needs to finish. Vanraj tries to convince her but in vain. Samar stays back to handle the academy with Nandini. Kavya asks Vanraj to not worry about the cafe as it won't stop even if someone leaves and that they can manage it together. The next moment, Anupama gets a call from Mamaji about the rush in the cafe and wants everyone there as soon as possible. Mamaji calls Vanraj and tells him to get Anupama as an old customer had brought her friends and wanted to eat the same burger she had before, prepared by Anupama herself.

The customer persistently asks Vanraj to call Anupama, but he cannot due to their spat. They are furious at Vanraj for getting into a fight with her. Anupama walks into her academy while she gets to this and soon whips up the burgers which are loved by the customers and praise her for her magical taste. This is how Anupama saves Vanraj, again.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

