Anupamaa, 26 October 2021, Written Update: Anupama disobeys Vanraj

Published on Oct 26, 2021
   
Today, Vanraj blames Anupama for Kavya’s termination from Anuj’s company on the very first day. Anupama stands shocked as Vanraj accuses her of Kavya's termination. Vanraj continues to humiliate Anupama while the latter takes out the cotton from her ears and says that she is tired of listening to the same things again and again. Anuj holds Anupama’s hand as she tries to leave from there. Anupama pushes Vanraj away and tells him to stay away from her and also informs her family about her business meeting in Ahmedabad. Hasmukh feels proud as Anupama starts taking a stand for herself. 

Later, Anupama apologizes to Hasmukh for not seeking his permission before planning the business trip. Hasmukh motivates  Anupama and tells her that he will always support her as he knows that she will never take any wrong decision. Anupama prays to God and wishes that the daily fights in the Shah house come to an end.

Anupama accidentally meets Akshara at the temple and starts talking to her. Anupama quickly creates a friendly bond with Akshara and later, both pray for each other. After a while, Anupama gifts her a mirror and tells her to take care of her family. Later that day, Vanraj tries to stop Anupama from leaving with Anuj for the business trip but she defies him by climbing over the fence. Anupama remembers Hasmukh's words and ignores all the allegations made against her. Leela feels embarrassed as all the other ladies start talking about Anupama's relationship with Anuj. Further, Anupama sits in Anuj’s car and leaves for their business trip.

