Anupamaa, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Anuj assures Anupama

In today’s episode, Vanraj tells Anupama that she will still be stuck with the Shahs because of her responsibilities and tells her that Anuj will also get tired of his marriage as he also would be tied with the Shahs. He tells her that she’s going to marry for the second time but for Anuj it’s the first time. He tells her that Anuj might become another Vanraj for her so she should not go ahead with the marriage. Anupama asks him if he’s manipulating her or threatening her and tells him that there’s no need for him to worry for them both as they can handle themselves and assures him that they both are happy regardless.

She asks him not to put an evil eye on her happiness this time as she’s aware that he can’t handle her being happy and is jealous of her. She asks him to attend the engagement and be positive about it and Vanraj gets shocked. She leaves thinking about what Vanraj said and Anuj comes to her and consoles her. Vanraj thinks about Anupama. Baa asks everyone why they’re sad and worrying about Anupama when she’s with Vanraj. Jignesh tells they’re worrying because of that. Kinjal tells everyone that Anupama and Anuj are together and the rest of them get happy.

Anupama tells Anuj whatever Vanraj told her and how he said that Anuj will also be bound to bear the responsibilities. Dolly decides to talk to Vanraj and Baa wonders why are Anuj and Anupama together. Anuj tells Anupama that no matter what he will continue loving her till death. Anupama also tells him that she loves him a lot. Anuj asks her not to worry and then kisses her hand.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Vanraj talks to Anupama