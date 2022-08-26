Anupamaa, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Barkha and Ankush plead to stay in the house

In today’s episode, Anuj asks Anupama how did she manage to do everything and she tells him that he will get to know. He asks where’s her jasmine flowers on her hair. She says she didn’t wear it every time. He puts a rose on her hair and she blushes. Anu comes and feels shy looking at them both. Anuj calls her in and tells her that they’re going to their farmhouse soon. Ankush and Barkha come and Anu leaves. Anuj ignores them and Ankush asks him to let them stay as at the end of the day, they’re family. Anuj gets angry and yells at them and his health deteriorates. Anupama asks him to calm down and calls Shilpa, who calls the doctor.

The doctor comes and checks him and Ankush tells Barkha that they’re going to live on the streets because of her. She asks him to think of something. At the Shahs’ house, Baa tells that a marriage alliance has come for Samar. He tells her he won’t marry so soon and Vanraj tells that he’s still a kid. Baa tells that she will go ahead only if he likes her. He gets annoyed and leaves. Baa tells Vanraj that there’s an age for marriage and Samar also should get married soon or he’ll stay a bachelor forever. Anuj tells that he is shocked to see Ankush and Barkha’s true colours.

Barkha tells Anupama that Ankush’s health isn’t in a good place and she thinks he might get a heart attack. Anupama tells she will call the doctor. Ankush tells that he’s ready to do anything and tells he just wants Anuj’s forgiveness. Adhik tells Pakhi that Anuj wants to throw his family out. Anuj asks if they’re ready to do anything and they say yes. Anuj asks them to go down on their knees and apologise to Anupama. They get shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

