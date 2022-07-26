Anupamaa, 26th July 2022, Written Update: Vanraj argues with Pakhi

In today’s episode, Adhik comes back home and informs the Kapadias that he had gone to the Shahs house. Barkha asks what happened. Vanraj comes and tells that he only wanted to come and tell what he wanted to tell. Anupama goes to talk but Vanraj stops her and accuses her of trying to separate him and Pakhi. He asks Pakhi to go back home with him. She refuses. Ankush asks what is the problem if Pakhi stays here. Vanraj tells that he can’t let Adhik and Pakhi stay under the same roof. Ankush tells that Pakhi came to stay with her mother so it’s understandable.

Vanraj tells Pakhi that it’s better she willingly comes out or he’ll have to drag her. Pakhi also yells at him saying she won’t come no matter what. Anuj asks them to stop fighting near the door and go and fight inside the room if they want. Barkha asks Vanraj what’s the problem with a mother and daughter staying in the same house. Vanraj asks her not to interfere in their family matters. Baa blames Kavya for Pakhi’s addiction towards expensive items. Kavya asks her to stop taunting and tells her that she can take up Kinjal’s responsibility very well but if she keeps complaining about her to Vanraj how can she do it properly.

Anupama asks Pakhi to go back home. Anuj also asks Pakhi to go. Vanraj blames Anupama and Anuj’s love. Anupama tells him that she didn’t cheat like him. Pakhi asks them what’s the problem if she likes someone when they both had an affair. Pakhi hugs Anupama and tells her that she might come back to stay permanently in the house as she’s sending away her own daughter for her adopted one. She leaves with Vanraj. They reach Shah’s house and Baa fights with Pakhi. Pakhi tells Vanraj that Anuj is better than him.

