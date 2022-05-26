Anupamaa, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Vanraj is determined to be responsible

In today’s episode, Anupama gets happy after seeing a new stove and thinks she should prepare tea and a sweet dish for Anuj and GK. Anuj teaches her how to work an automatic stove. On the other hand, Vanraj gets angry recalling Kavya’s words and walks on the road. Anupama asks Anuj why is he with her in the kitchen and he reminds her that he had promised her before the marriage only that they’ll both cook together unless he is called for anything urgent and vice versa. She remembers the Shahs and he tells her to call them whenever she misses them. He calls Samar but he doesn’t pick up the call, so he calls Bapuji but he as well doesn’t pick up.

Bapuji tells Samar, Pakhi, Kinjal and Toshu that they shouldn’t tell Anupama about Vanraj and Kavya’s divorce matter as it’s her first day in Anuj’s house. Kinjal agrees and tells that if Anupama gets to know then she won’t focus on her marriage and will keep worrying for them. Vanraj comes home and tells that he wants to talk to them all. He tells them that Anupama has married and moved on so they shouldn’t keep involving her in their drama. He tells he’s working on his anger issues but he’s also ready to take complete responsibility of his family and relationships.

Anuj kisses Anupama’s cheek and she asks him to stop his romance as GK might see them. She tells him that she feels something’s wrong in the Shah house. Kinjal video calls Anupama and everyone talks to her. Anupama asks why is Baa sounding angry and Vanraj tells her that Baa is angry at them for something else and then signs them to not reveal anything to her. Later, Anuj asks Anupama about their honeymoon and she gets shy.

