Anupamaa, 26th September 2022, Written Update: Baa is worried about Toshu

In today’s episode, Baa cries and tells Vanraj that Kinjal said she won’t come and even Anupama supported her. Vanraj consoles her. Barkha stops Anuj and asks him where’s he going. He tells that he’s going to the office and she tells that today is Sunday. He asks her why is Ankush going to the office if it’s Sunday then. He tells that bosses don’t get holidays and tells that he wants to discuss what has been happening in the company till date. They get shocked. Anupama tells Anuj that she will come to the office later. He tells her that it’s fine as she had other things to take care of and he asks her not to worry as GK will be with him.

Samar calls Anupama and informs her that Toshu is missing and she gets shocked. She asks him not to worry as they’ll find him. Kinjal overhears this and gets worried. Anupama assures her that Toshu will come back. Anuj asks Ankush why there isn’t any development or any new project started. He asks him to tell the details soon.