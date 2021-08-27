Anupamaa, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Vanraj decides to walk out from the house

Today, Rakhi insults Vanraj for being a nobody wherein Kavya tries to stop Rakhi but nothing seems to work. Rakhi also calls all the family members to be illiterate and talks to everyone in a rude manner. Further, Rakhi disrespects everyone in the family and creates a mess in the house. Vanraj tries to stop Rakhi and gets into a heated argument with her and tells Rakhi to leave his house. Rakhi refuses to leave the house and tells him that no one can tell her to leave the house. Vanraj confronts Rakhi for her words and tells that this house belongs to his family. Soon, Rakhi reveals that Anupama has mortgaged her share of property in return of the money.

Vanraj gets shocked after learning the deal as he was completely clueless. Later, Vanraj and his family blame Anupama for her mistake. Vanraj asks Anupama about who gave her the right to keep his father’s property at stake without his permission. Hasmukh backs Anupama and tells that he had permitted Anupama to mortgage her property, further tells that she has only kept her share of property as mortgage.

Vanraj interrupts and tells Rakhi to take her money and return their house as he cannot share his property with the latter. Vanraj blames Anupama for destroying him completely. Later, Vanraj decides to walk out from the house as Vanraj is stepping out of the house he tells Anupama he will never forgive her for this mistake. Rakhi enjoys looking at Shah’s arguing with each other.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

