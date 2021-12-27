Anupamaa, 27 December 2021, Written Update: Nandini feels bad for Kavya as Vanraj ignores her

Today, we see that Anupama stands guilty as she feels that Malvika left the house only because the latter is staying with Anuj and GK. After a while, Anuj revealed that living together was not the problem as Malvika stepped out of the house only because he praised Anupama for her cooking skills. Anupama stays calm and tells Anuj that Malvika is immature and needs time to understand her mistake. Elsewhere, Malvika gets busy with Vanraj in planning their business strategy wherein Kavya fumes as she sees both of them getting close. Vanraj loves the ideas proposed by Malvika and assures that their new venture will be successful as both of them are working very hard.

Later, Hasmukh compliments Malvika and informs Leela that in the coming years she will turn out to be one of the successful entrepreneurs as she has a clear vision of her future plans. Malvika in the meantime, thanks Pakhi for giving her clothes to wear as she had carried nothing when she stepped out of Anuj’s house. Vanraj and Hasmukh ask Malvika to stay comfortable whereas Kavya gets upset as all the family members ignore her. Nandini observes everything going on in the Shah house and feels very bad for Kavya as Vanraj constantly ignores her.

Furthermore, Anupama feels good when Anuj expresses his feelings and tells her that along with Malvika she is also very important to him. Anuj also adds that he will never stop loving Anupama as he had to wait for a long time to confess his feelings. Back in the Shah house, Samar confronts Nandini for overthinking as she feels that Vanraj might fall for Malvika as he has started to ignore Kavya. Moving on, Kinjal gets overwhelmed as Paritosh agrees to work along with Vanraj and Malvika. The Shahs decide to celebrate the festival of Christmas wherein Vanraj decides to look after all the arrangements.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

