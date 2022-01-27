Anupamaa, 27 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj goes back to being his old self

In today’s episode, while working late in the office, Anupama sleeps on the couch. Anuj puts his blazer on her and sleeps on the other sofa. Anupama wakes up and puts his blazer on him. Later, Anuj gets up and puts it on her. Next morning, Malvika comes to the office and sees them sleeping. She wakes them up. Malvika asks Anupama if Kavya came to work and Anupama says no. Anupama and Anuj clean the desk. Anupama tells him that because of their hard work they might launch the restaurant earlier.

Vanraj asks Toshu to come with him. Toshu tells he’ll come to the office later as he has to meet the architect. Kavya goes and sits in the car with Vanraj and tells that if they’re going to the same place, they might as well go together. Malvika, Anupama and Anuj have breakfast and Malvika asks them when are they getting married. Vanraj comes and Anuj offers him breakfast. Vanraj denies and tells he’s already eaten. Kavya asks Anupama for her signatures on the documents. Vanraj sees that and gets furious and tells Kavya that her idea of opening the restaurant in Mumbai is great and they should start it.

Anuj tells Malvika to think and decide. Anupama suggests Malvika to start their Ahmedabad project first. Vanraj says Malvika doesn’t need a babysitter. Anuj agrees with Anupama and Malvika yells at them to not interfere with their project and takes Vanraj with her. Vanraj starts victimising himself and tells Malvika that he can’t handle Kavya in the office. Malvika tells him to ignore her and focus on his work. Vanraj sees Kavya and Anupama together and gets angry.

