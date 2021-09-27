Anupamaa, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Rohan does the unbelievable to spoil Samar’s relationship

Today we see that, Anupama enjoys her time in the airplane and also asks Anuj to click pictures. Anuj secretly admires Anupama but controls himself as his emotions can destroy their friendship. Anupama loves the images clicked by Anuj and commends herself for taking a stand against her family. Anupama compliments Anuj for being a good photographer and asks him to send the pictures to Hasmukh. Meanwhile, Vanraj gets restless as Anupama’s trip with Anuj is making him feel jealous. Ahead, Anupama calls Hasmukh and tells him everything about her first experience.

Kavya confronts Vanraj for his behaviour as she finds him worried. Vanraj tells Kavya about Anupama being naive and thus he is worried for her. Kavya makes Vanraj remember that him and Anupama have parted ways, so there is no need of getting tensed. Vanraj reveals that he wants to calm down, but he feels an attraction towards Anupama, which is making him go mad. Kavya is shocked to hear it, while Vanraj apologises for expressing his feelings in front of her.

Meanwhile, Anupama gets emotional as the flight takes off. On the other hand, Rohan shares a private picture of Nandini with him from the past. Samar gets furious at Rohan for sending their private moments to him. Later, Rohan sends a voice message to Samar and Nandini and threatens them to share the pictures with the Shah family. Nandini feels restless as she thinks about Leela’s reaction post she looks at the pictures. Rohan plays a trick to destroy Samar’s relationship as he keeps the pictures in Leela’s vegetable bags.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

