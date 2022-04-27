Anupamaa, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Bapuji falls sick

In today’s episode, Anuj kisses Anupama’s hand and she blushes. She also kisses him and tells that he can’t kiss her in front of everyone else. He smiles and agrees. Vanraj sees them both talking and laughing and walks away frowning. Bapuji tells he wants to go look for Anupama and Samar assures him that Anupama is fine so he should not worry. Bapuji goes to search for Anupama and Anuj tells her that he’ll leave.

Bapuji searches for Anupama and feels restless. He starts sweating and falls down unconscious. Vanraj comes and finds him unconscious and tries to wake him up. Everyone gets shocked. Anupama comes home and finds Bapuji sick and worries for him. Vanraj and Baa tell Anupama that Bapuji is sick solely because of her as he takes a lot of tension. Vanraj tells because of Anupama’s wedding tension, Bapuji’s health has gotten worse. Bapuji tells he’s fine and tells Vanraj and Baa not to scold Anupama as no matter what her wedding will take place. Bapuji thinks he won’t be the reason Anupama’s happiness stops and tells he’ll get himself checked.

Anuj thinks he should finish all of his work before the engagement. Malvika comes and tells she will plan his and Anupama’s honeymoon and asks him to worry. Anuj laughs. Malvika tells their love story is good as it’s an inspiration for all the people who are scared to fall in love because of their age and says love has no age. GK and Devika look at them and smile and think they have such a good bond. Bapuji hopes he gets to stay alone until Anupama’s wedding.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

