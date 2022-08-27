Anupamaa, 27th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj asks Barkha and Ankush to apologise

In today’s episode, Anuj demands Ankush and Barkha to apologise to Anupama on their knees. Barkha asks if they can stay at the Kapadia house. Anupama tells them that it's Anuj's decision. Adhik proposes to Pakhi. Baa checks a girl's profile on the laptop. Bapuji says they are lucky to have people like Anupama, Kinjal and Kavya. Baa gets angry seeing Ankush and Barkha in her house. Anuj tells Anupama that Barkha and Ankush wrongly accused Vanraj and hence teaching them a lesson is important. Anupama hopes Ankush and Barkha don't mess things up at the Shah house. Vanraj asks Ankush and Barkha what they are doing there.

They tell everyone that they came to apologise. Pakhi thinks that if Vanraj forgives them, then Adhik won't have to go to the US. Vanraj asks them to leave. Ankush tells him that too much arrogance is not good. Vanraj warns them to leave before he kicks them out. Both of them walk away and then blame each other in the car. Barkha thinks Adhik is up to something. Anu asks Anuj to play badminton. Anupama plays with Anu and thinks of how she used to play with Anuj. Anuj thinks that he's paralysed as can't lift his left hand to hold the racket.

At the Shah house, Baa asks how could Barkha and Ankush come after everything. Bapuji says they should stop talking about them. Anupama helps Anuj. She tells Anu that he is just feeling a bit numb and asks Anuj to breathe. He closes his eyes and is able to lift his hand. He calms down. Anuj thanks her and tells her that without her support, he wouldn't have been able to hold the racket. Anupama tells him everything will be okay when they are together. Barkha and Ankush return home and get angry seeing this.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Barkha and Ankush plead to stay in the house