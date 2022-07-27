Anupamaa, 27th July 2022, Written Update: Pakhi apologises to Vanraj

In today’s episode, Ankush asks Anuj and Anupama if they’re doing fine. They tell yes. Barkha asks Ankush how can they be fine after all of this. Anuj tells Anupama that he has no problem with all her children coming home or staying but he doesn’t like Vanraj’s anger as even Anu stays in the house now. He yells at Adhik and asks how dare he went to the Shah’s house to get Pakhi’s clothes and tells Barkha to never ask Pakhi to stay as she’s Anupama’s daughter. He leaves.

Vanraj tells Pakhi that he’s trying to be a good father but he keeps failing. He tells her that he only has his parents and children in his life and doesn’t want to get separated from them. He asks her to consider him a father at least if not a friend. Kavya gets emotional. Pakhi apologises for her behaviour and tells that Anupama doesn’t even like her anymore as she didn’t even ask her once to stay back. Ankush tells Anuj that he’ll talk to Barkha and Adhik. Anuj thanks him and Ankush compliments his nails and tells even Sara used to paint his nails. They both laugh.

Later, Ankush tells Adhik to stop doing whatever he’s trying to do as Anuj won’t spare them. Barkha agrees but Adhik tells that he knows what he’s doing. Anupama calls Pakhi and Vanraj picks up and tells she’s sleeping and he’ll handle her. Kavya asks Vanraj if he doesn’t consider her as a pet of his family. He tells he didn’t mean it like that. Anupama dreams of everyone going away from her and wakes up. She hugs Anuj and asks him not to leave her. He asks her to imagine everyone around her. Next day, Anupama and Anu do tulsi pooja and Anuj smiles looking at them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

