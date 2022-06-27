Anupamaa, 27th June 2022, Written Update: Bapuji invites the Kapadia family

In today’s episode, Bapuji apologises to Anuj on behalf of Baa’s behaviour. Anuj asks him not to apologise and accepts that he did feel bad when Baa spoke ill about Barkha and Ankush as they’re his only family. Bapuji tells he understands. Anupama tells Baa to invite the Kapadias as Anuj will get disheartened. Baa tells she won’t invite them. Bapuji comes and tells Baa that it’s fine as he will invite them. Baa asks him if he wants more drama to happen. He tells that drama even happened from their side of the family, so they should all move past it.

He takes Anupama aside and asks her not to cry as he will invite them. He talks to Barkha and Ankush on a video call and apologises for the drama that happened last night. Ankush asks him not to apologise. He invites them to Kinjal’s baby shower and Ankush happily accepts and tells them they’ll be there. Anuj gets happy. Then, Anupama asks Anuj if she can stay back as there are a lot of arrangements left to do. Anuj tells he won’t let her stay back and laughs and tells that she can obviously stay back. They both get romantic but Samar comes and calls Anupama. She leaves and Anuj frowns.

Baa calls Vanraj and informs him about Kinjal’s baby shower. He asks how can they keep the baby shower without him and Kavya. Baa tells that Rakhi insisted that tomorrow’s muhurat is very good and even Anupama agreed. He asks if only grandmothers are important. He tells it's fine as he’s just happy he’s a grandfather and tells that finding a job is more important and asks Baa to go ahead if the muhurat is good. Kavya consoles him. Samar, Pakhi and Toshu contribute for the baby shower.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

