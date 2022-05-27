Anupamaa, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama leave for Mumbai

In today’s episode, Anuj reminds Anupama that they need to go to their honeymoon. She asks him where are they going. He asks her to guess and gives her a lot of hints to which she guesses that it’s Mumbai. He tells its correct and tells her that his cousin booked the tickets for them. She asks which cousin and he reminds her of Ankur and Barkha. She tells that they should call them home once they’re back from Mumbai. Anuj notices that she’s stressed about the Shahs and tells her that she can talk to Bapuji and tells her that they can even cancel their honeymoon. Anupama tells it’s fine. Anuj tells her that nothing’s more important than her and tells they’ll cancel it.

Anupama recalls Kanta’s words and tells why should a woman be torn between both the houses. Vanraj and Bapuji come home and inform the Shahs that Bapuji is fine and his operation can happen in Ahmedabad only and asks Samar to inform Anupama. Anupama decided to go to Mumbai after learning the news and Anuj becomes happy. They leave for Mumbai. Vanraj and Baa hope that she has a good trip. Anupama and Anuj reach Mumbai and go to a beach and get cosy with each other. Someone comes and tells them their chemistry is good.

Kinjal gives tea to Vanraj. He asks her not to work so much in the kitchen as she’s pregnant and tells he can’t talk emotionally all the time but he means it. He tells Toshu to help Kinjal in household chores. Kinjal is surprised and happy. Kavya comes and tells she’s going to meet Anirudh and will return late and leaves. Baa gets angry and Vanraj walks away. Samar feels bad for Vanraj.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform

