Anupamaa, 27th September 2022, Written Update: Toshu threatens Kinjal

In today’s episode, Anupama asks Toshu to not use a butter knife and go use a sharp knife from the kitchen. He asks her only to slit his wrist as she has ruined his life already. She asks him not to blame her as he is the one who is drunk and creating a drama. She asks him how dare he try to emotionally blackmail Kinjal. She tells that many wives go through this torture but she won’t let Kinjal go through this. Baa badmouths Anupama and Bapuji yells at her for this. Vanraj worries for Toshu. Toshu starts breaking things and yells at Anupama.

Anuj holds his collar and asks him to never talk anything bad about Anupama. He asks her to call Vanraj let him know what his son is doing. He tells Toshu that he will forget that he is even Anupama’s son. Kinjal takes Arya to the room and tells that it was easy to take a decision as a wife but as a mother, she needs to consider everything and apologises to Arya for making her witness Toshu in that state. Toshu tells Anuj that he can call whoever he wants to but he won’t leave without Kinjal. Vanraj comes and apologises to everyone for Toshu’s drama and takes him away.