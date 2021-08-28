Anupamaa, 28 August 2021, Written Update: Vanraj informs that he won’t leave the house

In the previous episode, we saw that Vanraj decides to walk out of the house. Now, let’s see what happens next.

This episode begins with Hasmukh replacing Rakhi’s nameplate with a nameplate that has Anupama’s name written and tells Rakhi that the house has been mortgaged and not sold yet. She finds this insulting and hence leaves this house.

Later, Kinjal meets Rakhi and tells her that why is she trying to break her family. She also taunts Rakhi for insulting Anupama in front of the entire family. She then warns Rakhi that her action may cost her daughter at stake.

Samar heard the conversations and praises Kinjal for being such a perfect daughter-in-law.

On the other side, Dolly feels that the entire family disowned her and treated her like a stranger. Hasmukh heard the entire conversation and says that he is sorry for not consulting her before selling her part of the house. This adds to Dolly’s anger and she says that this isn’t about the property but about a family member seeking help from another family member.

Vanraj starts packing but Kavya asks him to stop and not be so selfish as leaving this house can cause a huge stake to the entire family and maybe Anupama will sell the other part of this house to Rakhi as well.

Meanwhile, Hasmukh asks Anupama to move on from this chapter and at that very moment, Vanraj announces that he won’t leave this house as he worries that Anupamna may bring the entire family on the road.

He continuous to taunts Anupama but she stands for herself and says that she did not do anything purposely. Later, she announces that she will leave this house once she repays the entire amount to Rakhi.