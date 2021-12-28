Anupamaa, 28 December 2021, Written Update: Anuj decides to guide Malvika

In today’s episode, Anupama tells Anuj that Vanraj’s partnership with Malvika will be successful as both of them are determined and also share the same vision. Anuj feels that Vanraj might betray Malvika once he achieves his goal as he has already cheated on Anupama in the past. Ahead, Anupama backs Vanraj and tells Anuj not to judge the latter on the basis of what he has done in the past. Anuj gets worried and decides to plan something by which Malvika backs out from the partnership and lets Vanraj take over the business.

Kavya tries to confront Vanraj for organising a christmas party in their house without informing her and also tells him not to fall for Malvika. Vanraj loses his calm and asks Kavya not to accuse him in everything as he has decided to concentrate on his new venture by which he can create an empire of his own. Kavya starts getting insecure and thinks that Malvika might replace her by behaving good to Vanraj and the family members. Vanraj requests Kavya to stop overthinking and tells her to look after the house till the time she does not get any job. On the flip side, Anupama tells Anuj to let Malvika handle everything in her life as she is mature enough to take the major decisions.

Anuj gets convinced by Anupama’s words and decides to guide Malvika whenever she needs help and also feels that Vanraj deserves one last chance. Back in the Shah house, Leela tells Kavya that Vanraj wont take any wrong step as this project is his final chance to prove his worth. Furthermore, Anuj questions Malvika for transferring Rs 50 lakh in Vanraj’s account without informing him. Malvika gets furious and Anupama calms her down saying that being an elder brother Anuj cares for her and feels that the she should not face any loss in her business.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 27 December 2021, Written Update: Nandini feels bad for Kavya as Vanraj ignores her