Anupamaa, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj yells at Anupama and Kavya

In today’s episode, Vanraj thinks he has Malvika through whom he can do whatever he wants. Kavya tells Anupama that she took this job to stay close to Vanraj. Anupama tells she knows and she will merely only support her as a fellow woman but nothing more as she should show love if she wants love. She tells Kavya that they’ll all return home together and Vanraj hears them. Samar tells Nandini that he can fight for her but not with her. Nandini says likewise. Samar tells her that he’s sorry for reacting like that as he should’ve been more understanding.

Nandini tells it was her fault too that she overreacted and apologises to Samar. He tells they should keep aside their misunderstandings and then they dance and hug each other. Anupama tells Anuj that she’s going in the auto to meet Bapuji and Baa. Malvika teases him and tells him that Anupama will return. Anupama and Kavya reach home and Vanraj taunts them by telling its great how one who left him and the other whom he will leave are together. Anupama tells him to talk properly and Vanraj yells at her. Everyone comes and Baa asks him not to shout.

Vanraj says Anupama is jealous of his and Malvika’s partnership. He yells that Anupama is suffocating him by making Kavya work with them. Anupama asks him to stop victimising himself. Vanraj tells he’s just venting out his pain. Vanraj and Anupama fight. Samar tells Vanraj to not disrespect Anupama. Kavya tells she won’t interfere with his job. Vanraj says he knows she’s capable of anything. Later, Anupama leaves and Vanraj decides to get back at Anupama.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 27 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj goes back to being his old self