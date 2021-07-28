Anupamaa, 28 July 2021, Written Update: Anupama’s culinary skills impresses everyone in the cafe

In today’s episode, we see that Kavya is amazed to see Anupama. The former assumes that Vanraj might have called her. However, Vanraj tells Kavya that he did not call Anupama. Kavya then questions Anupama, who responds that Samar had invited her, and had requested for her help. Later, Kavya asks Anupama to take over the kitchen, while she will handle Mansi. Anupama demand's money for helping her which shocks Kavya. Anupama says that she will charge Rs 500 per hour, to which Kavya gets furious, but pays her the advance.

Anupama takes over the kitchen and impresses everyone in the cafe. Other guests also wanted to taste the same dishes which Anupama had prepared. We also see Leela's friend Sarla visiting the cafe, wherein she finds a mic and demand's Vanraj to sing a song. Samar supports Vanraj by playing the guitar.

Later Mansi called the owner of the cafe as she wanted to click a picture with them, so she could post it on the site. Vanraj wanted his parents to pose with him, but Kavya refuses stating that this isn't a family photo where everyone should come together. Finally Kavya and Vanraj pose as the owners of the cafe.

Mansi leaves the cafe and tells them to wait for her review. Kavya tells Vanraj to not stress as she has done a good job. Vanraj thanks Anupama for helping him, and also tells her to pray for his cafe's betterment.

What review will Vanraj's cafe receive from the critic? You will find out in the next episode.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also read- Anupamaa SPOILERS: Customer asks for Keto sandwich; Rakhi makes plans to insult Shah family