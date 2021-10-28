Anupamaa, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Anuj and Anupama spend a night together

In today’s episode, Anuj and Anupama decide to stay with a group of college students until the weather gets back to normal. Anupama praises the students for being helpful. Meanwhile, the group of students watch Anupama and Anuj’s dance video and get excited after looking at their moves. Back at the Shah house, Hasmukh tells Vanraj and others to sleep as Anupama and Anuj are safe. Pakhi tells everyone that due to the bad weather, it feels Anupama will get back the next day. Vanraj asks Leela to sleep but she tells him that she cannot see Anupama spending the night with Anuj as all this is against her ideology.

On the flip side, a girl amongst the college students compliments Anuj for his looks. Ahead, Anuj is thrilled as Anupama changes her saree and comes out in a dress. Later, Anupama dances with the college students and celebrates with them. Anuj reminisces their college days and regrets his decision of not proposing Anupama. After a while, Anuj’s health starts getting worse wherein Anupama decides to prepare a kadha for him.

Vanraj gets restive and decides to call on the landline from which Hasmukh received a call. One of the student receives the call and informs Vanraj that Anuj and Anupama are resting in the bedroom. The next morning, Anuj thanks Anupama for taking care of him. Further, Anuj and Anupama decide to return as the rain has finally stopped. Kavya instigates Vanraj against Anupama and tells him that yet again the latter has ignored her family over her profession. Vanraj gets provoked by Kavya and decides to confront Anupama once she is back.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

