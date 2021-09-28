Anupamaa, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Vanraj and Kavya’s surprise visit shocks Anupama

Today, Anupama goes to sleep in the flight and later finds Anuj’s blazer on her body as she wakes up. Anupama thanks Anuj for his concern as his blazer made her feel comfortable. Anuj constantly admires Anupama but the feeling of losing their friendship stops him from telling her the truth. Further, the pilot announces that the flight is about to land. Anuj hears the announcement and starts getting afraid. Anupama recognises his fear and makes fun of Anuj. Meanwhile, Anupama peeps outside the window and gets the view of the beach for the first time from a flight.

Anuj compliments Anupama for balancing everything properly. Anupama tells Anuj that work and home both of the aspects are very important for her. Anuj tells Anupama to be prepared as this meeting is very important. Anupama agrees to Anuj and gets ready to deliver the presentation. Furthermore, Anuj asks Anupama to present her idea in front of the other businessmen. Anupama successfully delivers the presentation.

Further, Anupama gets surprised as Anuj takes her to the beach. Anupama calls Hasmukh and informs him about their visit to the beach. Ahead, some boys try to rob Anupama, who thrashes them single-handedly. Anuj gets shocked to see the fierce version of Anupama and praises her for her bravery. After a while, Anupama gets shocked as she bumps into Vanraj and Kavya at the beach. Vanraj taunts Anupama as he finds her enjoying on the beach. Anupama asks Vanraj and Kavya about their surprise visit. Kavya informs that they were here to bid a farewell to Kavya’s ex-boss as he was leaving the country.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

