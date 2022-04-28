Anupamaa, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Bapuji receives shocking update

In today’s episode, GK asks Devika if Anupama knows that she left behind a project that was important to attend her wedding. Devika says Anupama won’t like it so she won’t let her know the truth as Anupama has been her best friends for a long time. GK tells her that she might get into loss. Devika tells losses happen in business but it doesn’t pave way in friendship and tells she doesn’t care about the project as she is prioritising Anupama’s wedding over this. GK gets a call from someone and tells everyone that he needs to go buy items for the ritual and leaves.

Kinjal comes and tells Anupama to not focus on what Vanraj told her. Pakhi and Kinjal talk to Anupama about her dress and costume but Anupama keeps zoning out. Kinjal texts someone thinking Anupama is lost in certain thoughts. Kavya asks Vanraj why did he go to meet Anupama and asks if he went to tell her that she is still stuck with their family. Vanraj tells her that he reminded Anupama that her priorities should be her and his’ children. GK meets Bapuji and he asks GK to swear on Anupama and Anuj to maintain a secret. GK agrees and Bapuji tells him that it’s time for him to leave this place and go.

GK shouts at him to not talk like this. Bapuji tells it’s the truth and GK tells he will get him treated by the best of doctors. Bapuji asks him not to tell anyone as he doesn’t want any obstacles in Anuj and Anupama’s wedding. Everyone gets ready for the engagement. The doctor tells Bapuji that he needs immediate heart surgery. Bapuji tells it’s his daughter’s wedding in ten days and the doctor says he doesn’t have time till then. Anuj and his team enter the house playing the drum.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Bapuji falls sick