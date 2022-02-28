Anupamaa, 28th February 2022, Written Update: Anupama receives her birthday surprise

In today’s episode, Kinjal compliments Bapuji that he has decorated the house really well. Dolly tells she prepared everything and Baa questions, everyone, why they’re so excited for Anupama’s birthday and didn’t show the same excitement for her birthday. Meenu tells Baa is getting jealous. Baa tells Anupama is a bad example but Dolly tells her that everyone should become more like Anupama. Bapuji tells it’s good if Toshu and Vanraj don’t come for the party as they’ll ruin the mood. Anupama and Anuj go to Shah’s house.

Anuj admires her and she asks what’s he looking at. He tells he’s just looking at his happiness and she shies away. Toshu and Vanraj come back home from the office and Bapuji worries. Anupama and Anuj reach the house and find it locked and wonder what’s happening. Vanraj opens the door and tells he wanted to perform an aarti and welcome her. She tells this aarti is done on only people who are bigger or older than them and tells he’s definitely bigger when it comes to ego and selfishness. Anupama gets surprised looking at the decorations. She hugs everyone and they all wish her a happy birthday. Everyone recites a shayari for her and Samar shows a decoration of her name decorated with flowers and lamps.

Anupama tells she wants to say something but Kinjal falls unconscious. Everyone rushes towards her and makes her lie down. Then, Kinjal gains consciousness and assures everyone that she’s fine. Anuj feels bad and tells GK that Anupama was going to announce their marriage but this incident took place. Kinjal tells Anupama that she’s pregnant.

