Anupamaa, 28th July 2022, Written Update: Pakhi yells at Anupama

In today’s episode, Anupama and Anu perform tulsi pooja and surya pooja. Anu asks Anupama why they perform this pooja. Anupama tells that tulsi is the favourite plant of Lord Krishna and it has medicinal properties and tells her that if she won’t pray to the sun, then the sun won’t rise anymore. Anuj gets happy looking at them and tells Anu that she will go meet Bapuji today. Pakhi video calls Adhik and tells him that her parents are ruining things for them. He tells her everything will be fine and tells that he’s missing her. She smiles. He tells her that he likes her presence in his house as it makes him feel good. She tells him that she loves him and will meet him outside college.

Anupama tells Anu the importance of shravan maas. Barkha tells that she’s worried about Pakhi. Anuj tells him that Anupama is there to worry about her and warns Adhik not to do any drama. Barkha asks him not to talk like that to him. Anuj tells Ankush to bring Adhik to work and he gets shocked. Vanraj gives money to Pakhi and asks her to go by a cab and tells her that she asked for a chance so he’s giving her one. Baa tells Pakhi will misuse it but Vanraj stops her.

Rakhi comes and tells the Shahs that she will stay with them until Kinjal’s delivery. Anu and Anupama come in. Pakhi yells at Anupama and asks her why did she come to her house when she denied her stay at the Kapadia’s. Kavya asks her not to behave like a child. Vanraj asks Pakhi to stop. Anu asks Pakhi to not yell at Anupama. Pakhi yells at Anu for interfering. Anupama asks her why’s she yelling at a kid.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 27th July 2022, Written Update: Pakhi apologises to Vanraj