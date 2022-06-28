Anupamaa, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Sara confronts Barkha

In today’s episode, Anupama sees Pakhi smiling and looking at her phone and recalls Adhik and Pakhi making eye contact at the party. She thinks of confronting her and then thinks that maybe she’s worrying unnecessarily as nowadays people become friends very easily. Barkha yells at Ankush for accepting invite. Ankush tells that Bapuji invited them all so how could he reject. She reminds him of the drama Vanraj caused. He tells that Bapuji apologised for that as well. Barkha tells that Vanraj didn’t apologise so they won’t go as they should stay away from the Shahs.

Sara comes and asks her to stop fighting all the time and asks if they can’t live as a happy family together. Barkha asks her to shut up as she’s young and won’t understand anything. Sara tells she’s not that young that she doesn’t understand her intentions and tells that she knows why they moved back to India as they needed help from Anuj. She asks how does it matter who signs the cheque and who’s name the house or company is in, as at the end of the day they’re all a family together. She tells she will go the function no matter what and tells her that she shouldn’t expect good karma if she’s only doing bad things. Adhik yells at Sara. Ankush tells Sara is right. Sara leaves and Ankush goes behind her. Barkha cries.

Vanraj tells Kavya that sometimes fathers need to sacrifice their happiness for the family’s well being. Kavya tells they can go back. He tells he needs to find a job to take care of the family. Anupama thinks she needs to handle all the women and make sure no drama happens. Baa misses Vanraj and tells Bapuji to get her kundan bangles polished for Kinjal. She thinks she won’t spare Anupama if any drama happens.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

