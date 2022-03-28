Anupamaa, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Rakhi taunts Vanraj

In today’s episode, Bapuji holds the trophy Anupama won for dancing and tells he’s very proud of her and he’s extra happy because love won in the form of dance. Samar also tells he’s very happy for his mother and tells the entire audience teared up when Anupama confessed her feelings and announced her marriage. Bapuji tells moments come and go but Anupama’s confession is that one moment that’ll stay with him forever and tells he’ll keep this trophy with him. Vanraj thinks why’s Bapuji keeping the trophy when it should be with Anupama in her new house.

Rakhi comes and starts laughing at Vanraj and tells she’s laughing at him after looking at his condition. She tells no one cares for him and won’t even listen to him including his family members and starts laughing at him. Vanraj gets angry and she asks him to relax as these kinds of jokes keep happening between relatives. She taunts him by asking him to look at the trophy Anupama won as it’s a loss for him. He asks her to wait and watch as he kept quiet as it’s just a trophy but he’ll start his actual game when Anupama and Anuj return.

Rakhi gets excited and tells she can’t wait and Vanraj asks her to watch the show with popcorn. She hopes a lot of drama happens so she can take Kinjal back with her. Kinjal reminds Bapuji to have his medicines and Samar reminds her to have her medicines. Anuj apologises to Anupama for not standing by with her when a few of the Shahs taunted her. Anupama tells she’ll fight for her right. Anupama enters the gate and thinks her entire family also isn’t supporting her.

Also Read: Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Special Episode, 26 March 2022, Written Update: Anupama meets Akshara