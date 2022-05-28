Anupamaa, 28th May 2022, Written Update: Anuj gives a special gift to Anupama

In today’s episode, Baa sits by herself and struggles to cut the coriander. Kinjal comes and tells her that she will teach her a new and easy way of cutting vegetables. Baa gets mesmerised by her technique and thanks her for helping her. She tells Anupama used to do all the chores willingly but Kavya isn’t like that. They both miss Anupama and Kavya tells hopefully Anupama is having a fun time and Baa agrees. Baa tells that she feels like something big is gout to happen between Vanraj and Kavya.

Anupama tells Anuj that he should entertain her since she's feeling bored. He asks her what she wants him to do. she asks him to do anything but not his shayari. She asks him to dance and he asks her to not spoil the romantic mood. She gets angry. Baa asks who will prepare food as everyone's sick. Samar asks her not to worry as he ordered from Banni Chow Home Delivery.

Anuj gives Anupama a nightdress and asks her to change. She goes inside and Anuj changes and waits for her. Anupama gets nervous and calls Devika. She asks Anupama if she liked her choice as she helped Anuj select the dress. Anupama tells she has never worn a dress like that. Devika boosts her confidence and asks her to do it for Anuj and enjoy her honeymoon. Anupama changes and comes out. Anuj gets stunned seeing her and she blushes.

