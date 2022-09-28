Anupamaa, 28th September 2022, Written Update: Vanraj and Baa visit Kinjal

In today’s episode, Vanraj breaks down in front of Bapuji and says he can’t lose Toshu. Bapuji comforts him. Toshu tells he can’t live without Kinjal and Arya. Baa asks Vanraj to bring Kinjal back home. He tells that Kinjal needs peace and it’s okay if she’s getting it at Anupama’s place and asks Baa if she wants him to bow down to Toshu’s demands and emotional blackmail. Baa tells that they need to make their children understand and asks him to get Kinjal back. He tells he needs time to think.

Anupama thanks Anuj for drawing a like between their situation and relationship. He asks her when will she draw a line between both the families. He tells that he became friends with Vanraj, but he can’t handle their daily drama. Anupama says she is trying. Anuj leaves for office and then Baa and Vanraj come to Anupama’s house. Anupama texts Anuj about it and asks them what happened. Baa says she was missing Arya. Vanraj goes and asks Kinjal to return back as he wants to take care of her. He asks her not to punish everyone else because of Toshu as they all miss her. She asks him if she will stop crying.