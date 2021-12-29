Anupamaa, 29 December 2021, Written Update: Malvika invites Anupama for the Christmas party

In today’s episode, Anupama motivates Vanraj and tells him to concentrate on his new project by keeping aside all other problems. Vanraj thanks Anupama for standing with him in every situation and apologises for everything he has done in the past. Anupama forgives Vanraj and later expresses her feelings for Anuj while the latter feels happy as everyone is starting their life in a new way. Vanraj asks Anupama to live her life freely and also adds that she should confess her feelings to Anuj as he is the perfect match for her. Anupama tells Vanraj that she is waiting for the right opportunity and until then she will only concentrate on her professional life.

Vanraj agrees with Anupama’s thought and decides to work with full dedication as Malvika has many expectations from him. Later, Malvika invites Anupama for the Christmas party and then shares her memories about celebrating new year with her family. Anupama consoles Malvika and tells her to stay happy as she has a new family which includes the Shahs. Malvika then asks Anupama to bake a carrot cake for the Christmas celebration wherein Anuj overhears their conversation and decides to present a gift to the former. Anupama starts getting worried as she feels that Kavya might create a mess in the Shah house when she learns that Malvika is organising a party.

Furthermore, Anuj and Anupama get surprised when Malvika asks them the reason behind not marrying each other even after being single for a long time. Back in the Shah house, all the family members get excited to celebrate Christmas, while Hasmukh and Jignesh fight to become the Santa. Malvika requests Leela to participate in decorating the house as she wants all the family members to come together and celebrate the festival. Leela helps Kinjal and Samar in decorating the house and Vanraj is happy when he experiences a healthy atmosphere in his house.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

