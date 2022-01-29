Anupamaa, 29 January 2022, Written Update: Malvika defends Vanraj

In today’s episode, Malvika tells Anuj that she knows that he has a problem with Vanraj since the beginning, but he shouldn’t always target him. Anuj tells it’s not true as he just wants her to know that she should keep business and personal life separate. Malvika says that he doesn’t like Vanraj because he’s Anupama’s ex-husband but he’s her friend so she will defend him if he’s innocent. She tells that Anupama gave Kavya a job in their company purposely, but Vanraj still smiles regardless the pain he goes through in his house or office.

Anuj tells that Vanraj should see Kavya as a colleague just as he sees Anupama in the office. Malvika asks him why does he and Anupama interfere between her and Vanraj’s business and tells him that it’s better if she shifts her office. Anuj worries and tells her they’ll sort things out. Anupama hears them and recalls Vanraj challenging her. Vanraj sends an audio note to Anupama and tells he got to know about Malvika and Anuj’s argument and tells her that his plan is in motion. Anuj tells Anupama that Vanraj isn’t a good man for Malvika but she won’t realise that so he needs to do something before Vanraj manipulates her.

Then, Anuj sees Kavya working with Vanraj and says that maybe he overreacted. Anupama tells him to have patience and then cracks a joke and they both laugh. Anuj’s diary falls down and a rose from it also falls down. Anuj tells her that he wanted to give her this 26 years ago. Anupama tells it has memories and feelings and that’s why it’s a special flower for her as feelings will stay forever.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Vanraj yells at Anupama and Kavya