Anupamaa, 29 September 2021, Written Update: Vanraj confesses his feelings for Anupama

Today, Vanraj feels jealous and restricts Anupama from taking pictures on the beach. Anupama ignores Vanraj and continues to enjoy her trip. Kavya questions Vanraj about his behaviour. Vanraj gets furious as Anupama enjoys along with Anuj but controls his emotions as Kavya is constantly cribbing. Kavya warns Vanraj and tells him that his behaviour will force Anuj to throw them out of his company.

Anuj gets worried for Anupama as she gets upset and sits in a corner. Anupama vents out her anger on Vanraj as he always wanted her to be in the house. Later, Anuj asks Anupama to accompany him for the dinner. Kavya and Vanraj visit the same restaurant wherein Anuj notices their presence. Further, Anupama rubs Anuj’s back as he feels choked while eating. Vanraj spots this and accuses Anupama of getting close to Anuj in every phase of their business trip.

Anupama tries to be patient, while Vanraj confronts her. Finally, Anupama breaks the silence and asks Vanraj the reason behind getting affected as they have no relation left between them. Vanraj pours his heart out to Anupama and confesses his feelings to her. Vanraj also adds that he is finding it difficult to build a relation with Kavya. Anuj feels awkward as their business trip is slowly turning into a family drama. Anuj prays for Anupama’s happiness and prays to god for making everything normal. Meanwhile, Anuj and Vanraj get into a fight as they cross paths in the restaurant.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

