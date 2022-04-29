Anupamaa, 29th April 2022, Written Update: Anupama and Anuj celebrate their engagement

Anuj enters the Shah house with drums for his big day. Samar, Pakhi, Kinjal, and Toshu rejoice with Anuj. Leela tells Vanraj how his second marriage was kept low key but Anupama is shameless to be enjoying and being all gaily about her engagement. Kavya feels jealous seeing the treatment and lavish decoration Anupama is getting for her big day. Leela and Vanraj continue to frown and Rakhi smirks looking at them. Anupama is eager to be with Anuj and prays to God to cast away all evil eyes.

Leela taunts Kanta by reminding her how she conversed with a bent head. Kanta taunts her back telling her she respected the relationship and not Leela. Sanjay joins the Baarat considering himself Anupama's brother. Anuj enters and seeks Bapuji's blessings. Anupama hopes Leela and Vanraj do not create any ruckus. Anuj bows to seek Leela's blessings but she stands straight. Devika taunts her to cut 10 percent TDS and bless Anuj. Anuj hugs Leela and assures her she will bless him someday. Anuj also hugs Vanraj and warns him to stop playing mind games with Anupama.

Anupama wonders why Anuj is taking time. She looks in the mirror and thinks she looks fine. Anuj enters and tells her she looks perfect. They get close to each other and are lost in each other's eyes. Leela learns that her mother won't be going. Anupama and Anuj pave their way to the hall. Anupama slips and Anuj holds her. Vanraj becomes jealous. Jignesh tells Leela that her mother's blessings are working in favour of Anupama. Leela gets angry with Jignesh. Jignesh cautions her to stop ruining Anupama's life. The Shah family claps and welcomes Anuj and Anupama.

