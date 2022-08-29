Anupamaa, 29th August 2022, Written Update: Anuj invites Shahs for pooja

In today’s episode, Anuj talks to Anupama about visiting the farmhouse with Anu. Anupama tells him that they are only postponing it. Anu says that she prayed for her family to be complete. Anuj thinks of Vanraj's fight. Anuj says that after Anupama’s arrival, all his issues were sorted. Anuj tells her that they will invite the Shahs to the festival. Anu rejoices. Ankush, Barkha, and Adhik say that they can help. Anuj gets angry. They walk away and Barkha feels humiliated.

Barkha tells Ankush to go to the office as it's the best time to gain Anuj's trust back. Vanraj receives Anu's invitation for the Ganapati festival. Anuj calls him and tells him that they should start afresh. Vanraj agrees. Baa asks him about Adhik, Barkha and Ankush. Vanraj tells her that they should be ignored as they’re going to their house for a festival. Pakhi and Adhik get on call and hope that their families show maturity over their marriage.

He disconnects the call. Adhik tells Barkha that until Anupama's weak link Pakhi, is under their control, nobody can kick them out. Anupama helps Anuj in preparing Ganesh ji's idol. He tells her that he's become a burden to her. Anupama warns him not to say things like that. Both of them hope that everything will be fine during the festival.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

