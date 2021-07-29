Anupamaa, 29th July, 2021, Written Update: Kavya provokes Vanraj against Anupama

Later that day, Samar receives message from his friend and gets delighted. Samar switches on the television and shows them that a video blogger is reviewing ‘Leela Ka Café’. Anupama recognised the blogger and tells everyone that she had visited the café. The food blogger Kiara tells her fans that she had visited the café as a common customer but loved the hospitality. She compliment's Anupama in her vlog and urges all the people to visit ‘Leela Ka Café’. Kiara also highlights the music session. Everyone congratulates Anupama for saving the café’s reputation.

Then, Leela asks Vanraj to have sweets as it is a big day for them. Vanraj asks Leela to feed Anupama as the credit goes to her. In the meantime, Paritosh eyes the penthouse keys and gets excited to shift. Kinjal tells Paritosh as discussed, they will visit the penthouse at alternate weeks. Paritosh gets angry at Kinjal.

Before the episode ends, Anupama confronts Vanraj about his behaviour towards her, as she did not tell the blogger to praise her. Vanraj informs Anupama that he can’t take more favours from her.

