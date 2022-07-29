Anupamaa, 29th July 2022, Written Update: Baa restricts Anupama from entering the house

In today’s episode, Pakhi yells at Kinjal saying she is Anupama's puppet. Vanraj warns her that saying she's going overboard. Hasmukh takes little Anu away. Anupama asks Pakhi to mind her tongue and tells her that she couldn’t stay the night at the Kapadia house because Vanraj didn't want her to stay there. Pakhi tells her that she only sent her out when Barkha was the only one who supported her.

Baa warns Pakhi to behave with her mother. Pakhi tells her that she misbehaved with Anupama all these years. Anupama asks Pakhi who she is to stop her from visiting the house as it is also hers. Anupama tells Baa to let Pakhi speak as it is between her and her daughter. Pakhi says she's the worst mother who is greedy only for money. She says Anupama considers herself above her children. Anupama asks her if she feels bad her mother isn't running around requesting for food and all. Pakhi tells her that she's a home breaker. Anupama stumbles in shock.

Rakhi says Pakhi is telling the truth and tells that she would be even more shocked when Anupama adopted Anu from nowhere. Kavya says Pakhi is mannerless because her father didn’t stop her. Vanraj tells her to stop lecturing. Toshu blames Anupama for the situation. Baa shouts saying Anupama and Anuj Kapadia will not visit the house. Anupama gets shocked.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

