Anupamaa, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Kapadias come to the function

In today’s episode, Pakhi and Adhik talk to each other over call and she asks him to come to the baby shower. He tells he won’t miss it and asks what is she wearing. She tells her outfit is out pink and yellow. He tells her that the colour looks good on her. She blushes and cuts the call. Baa asks her who was she talking to. Pakhi tells she was just talking to her friend and asks her to stop spying on her most of the times.

Baa thinks that she needs to keep an eye on her most of the times. Rakhi comes to the house and Anupama welcomes her by giving her jasmine flowers. Rakhi taunts at her for welcoming her in a traditional way. Baa taunts her back. Rakhi asks them if they’ll also get offended if she brings gifts. Anupama asks why will they get offended if she’s bringing gifts for her own daughter’s baby shower. Rakhi asks her servant to bring thr gifts in. She gets the gift and Rakhi tells Baa that maybe she will get extra happy after receiving gifts from the Kapadias as well. Baa gets offended.

The Kapadias come and everyone welcomes them. Anupama asks Barkha to remove her footwear outside. Barkha tells that she wore her saree according to her heels. Baa asks her to adjust her saree again. Anuj asks them to start the function and tells there will be a lot of games. Anupama worries about Barkha, Baa and Rakhi being under the same roof. Bapuji asks her not to worry and keep smiling.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

