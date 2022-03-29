Anupamaa, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Anupama questions her family

In today’s episode, Anupama enters the Shahs’ household, and Vanraj the floss the power went as soon as she stepped in. Anupama asks him why he’s behaving like a source of power just entered. Bapuji informs her that she won the trophy and Anupama gets really happy. Samar congratulates her and tells he’s very proud of her. Vanraj tells her trophy isn’t a big deal as her confession of love is what went viral and makes fun of her by reading the trolling comments under the video.

Anupama tells she doesn’t care about those comments and what people think of her. Baa asks her if she’s gone mad in the name of love. Anupama says yes and Baa asks her to be shameful of her acts. Anupama tells there’s nothing wrong with what she’s doing and tells she’s unbothered by society. Anupama starts arguing and tells Vanraj to not stop her as she didn’t speak up until now and tells Baa that she loves Anuj and she isn’t ashamed of that. Baa asks her how could she proudly tell it out loud.

Anupama tells she’s telling it out loud as there’s nothing to hide and be embarrassed about and tells she won’t stay quiet as it’s high time that she took a stand for her love. She tells she’ll listen to their taunts but tells she doesn’t care what society calls her as she and God, both know that she isn’t wrong. Vanraj yells at her and she asks him to hit her and Anuj if he thinks he’s truly strong and questions the entire family if she has no right to stay happy and tells them that they’re jealous of her happiness.

Also Read: Anupamaa, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Rakhi taunts Vanraj