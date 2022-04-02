Anupamaa, 2nd April 2022, Written Update: Kavya taunts Vanraj

In today’s episode, Anuj is happy seeing Anupama, Bapuji, Kinjal, Samar and Devika. Bapuji calls Anupama a donkey and that she was desperate to meet him. GK asks Bapuji to not talk about her like that and Bapuji reminds him that he’s from the bride’s side. Anupama and Anuj fight with each other and everyone is shocked and worried for them. Then, they both laugh and tell they fooled them and remind them that it’s April fools day. Anuj says he knows that they came to discuss the date of the wedding so he’ll get ready and goes.

Vanraj talks to a client but fails to get a deal with them and recalls how Malvika gave him a deadline and gets frustrated. Kavya comes and asks him why can’t he change his company. She tells Anuj will shorty overpower him and tells him he’s wasting his time there. Vanraj asks her if she’s taunting him and she tells him she’s just telling him the truth and he yells at her. She tells him that he just keeps boasting about himself and tells he’ll do big things in life but in reality he’s just a loser.

He yells at her to shut up and she tells him nothing will change if he keeps yelling at her. He tells he’s still talented and that she can leave him and go as he sees no future for them both. She asks him to keep staying in his own bubble. GK does Anupama’s aarti. Anuj also does her aarti and tells she’s finally coming to his house. Then, GK tells he won’t let Anupama and Anuj marry at the Shah house as he doesn’t want anything bad to happen.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

